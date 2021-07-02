Advertisement

Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire to be announced Friday

Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson shot.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - We’ll soon find out who the latest Kentucky millionaire is and who won college scholarships.

Governor Beshear is set to tell us the winners in the Shot At A Million vaccine lottery.

The announcement comes at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Capitol rotunda, with the first of three $1 million dollar winners announced. You can watch the drawing live above.

State leaders say they verify with health departments or other providers to check if, in fact, you did get the shot.

Kentuckians 12 to 17 years old who got a shot can also sign up for one of 15 full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. It includes tuition, room and board and books.

Thursday, state health leaders said since the announcement of the drawing, 122,000 people had been newly vaccinated.

MORE: Is Gov. Beshear’s ‘Shot at a Million’ increasing the number of vaccinations?

“The best chance you have of winning a million dollars is getting vaccinated. And signing up,” said Public Health Commissioner Eric Friedlander. “The youth, young adults, that are going to have a free education, your best shot at that, besides academic talent, is to get vaccinated.”

The money to pay for the winning comes from a portion of the coronavirus relief funds administered through the state department for public health.

There will be two other announcements of winners, on July 30 and then again on August 27.

You can click this link to enter.

State officials say million-dollar winners will still have to pay taxes, but the scholarship does not incur a tax liability, as long as it is used for educational purposes.

