Advertisement

Knoxville man charged with vandalism after swinging from construction equipment, ‘like a stripper’

Haun faces charges of vandalism over $10,000.
Patrick L. Haun
Patrick L. Haun(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing equipment at a construction site.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Heritage Lake Boulevard for reports of vandalism around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness told police he was working at a construction site when he saw Patrick Haun, 28, vandalizing the construction equipment. The witness said Haun was, “swinging from the pole like a stripper,” according to police reports.

After officers assessed the broken equipment, they determined the estimated cost of damages to be $14,315. Executives of the construction site told police they wished to pursue criminal charges.

Haun faces charges of vandalism over $10,000.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation
Laurel County deputies say they’ve charged Brian Eldridge for murder. He’s 46 years old from...
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting on West Highway 80 in Laurel County
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

Latest News

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI after Lexington shootout now in custody
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
AAA expecting near-record Fourth of July travel
WATCH | AAA expecting near-record Fourth of July travel
File image
AAA expecting near-record Fourth of July travel