Advertisement

Man wanted by FBI after Lexington shootout now in custody

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.(FBI)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man wanted by the FBI after they say he was involved in a shootout with agents in Lexington is now custody.

The shooting happened on June 24 in the area of Eastland and New Circle.

According to the FBI, they were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio “Tony” Cotton when agents exchanged gunfire with Cotton.

Cotton got away and agents no longer believed him to be in the Lexington area.

MORE:

According to the FBI, Cotton was wanted for his alleged involvement in armed robberies at Dollar Tree stores in the Detroit area back in May.

No other details are available at this time about Cotton’s arrest, but jail records from Wayne County, Michigan (Detroit) show Cotton was booked there Thursday afternoon.

The FBI says they will be sending out more information.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation
Laurel County deputies say they’ve charged Brian Eldridge for murder. He’s 46 years old from...
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting on West Highway 80 in Laurel County
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

Latest News

Patrick L. Haun
Knoxville man charged with vandalism after swinging from construction equipment, ‘like a stripper’
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
AAA expecting near-record Fourth of July travel
WATCH | AAA expecting near-record Fourth of July travel
File image
AAA expecting near-record Fourth of July travel