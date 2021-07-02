Man wanted by FBI after Lexington shootout now in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man wanted by the FBI after they say he was involved in a shootout with agents in Lexington is now custody.

The shooting happened on June 24 in the area of Eastland and New Circle.

According to the FBI, they were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio “Tony” Cotton when agents exchanged gunfire with Cotton.

Cotton got away and agents no longer believed him to be in the Lexington area.

According to the FBI, Cotton was wanted for his alleged involvement in armed robberies at Dollar Tree stores in the Detroit area back in May.

No other details are available at this time about Cotton’s arrest, but jail records from Wayne County, Michigan (Detroit) show Cotton was booked there Thursday afternoon.

The FBI says they will be sending out more information.

