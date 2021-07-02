Advertisement

Police find missing Lexington girl hiding in closet during search of home

“I made a pinky promise with her that she wasn’t in trouble because she really thought she was...
“I made a pinky promise with her that she wasn’t in trouble because she really thought she was in trouble, so if I wanted to say what her real reaction was, it would be that she was afraid,” says detective Earl Hatter with the Paris Police Department.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington child, missing since February, is now home after officers found her while searching a house during a drug investigation.

It happened Thursday at a home on West 8th Street in Paris.

When detectives searched the house, they find the 5-year-old girl hiding in a closet.

“I made a pinky promise with her that she wasn’t in trouble because she really thought she was in trouble, so if I wanted to say what her real reaction was, it would be that she was afraid,” said Detective Earl Hatter with the Paris Police Department.

Detective Hatter says there were four children and a woman at Solomon Fields’s house. Fields claims the missing 5-year-old is his daughter, but detectives say they haven’t confirmed this.

Fields was in possession of drugs, including oxycodone, marijuana, and crack cocaine.

“Parents are showing these kids that selling drugs, having drugs, smelling drugs, having them in their possession around them in close quarters where they can access them is ok and it’s not, and it never will be,” Det. Hatter said. “It’s only going to deteriorate a child’s very well and childhood. They deserve to be kids.”

People living in the area, many of them with children, say this isn’t the first time a drug bust has happened right outside their front door.

“We are all concerned and we are all fed up with the crime that is happening here,” said Jo Ella Allen.

Allen, who lives in the neighborhood, says the task force has been a help in cutting down drug use. Still, Allen says she worries about what will happen next time.

“Young people are dying because you have drugs that are so predominant here in this neighborhood and nobody really wants to talk about it,” Allen said.

As for this time, Hatter says the child is finally back home.

Detective Hatter says the investigation is closed, but Fields’s prosecution is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

Latest News

Although it’s more than a thousand feet smaller than the original, city officials hope the...
Paris, Kentucky now has its own version of the Eiffel Tower
Fayette Co. Public Schools hosting clinic aimed at getting more students vaccinated
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Police release video of hit-and-run that put East Tennessee man in ICU
It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend and for many Kentuckians, spending it on their boat is...
Boating tips heading into Fourth of July weekend