Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after positive marijuana test

Richardson says she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death.
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson won the 100 at Olympic trials on June 19. She spoke about her ban Friday on the “Today” show. Richardson says she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death. She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased.

She accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.

The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.

