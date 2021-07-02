Winchester video production company says NIL changes will open up doors

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Thursday college athletes in the state of Kentucky can get paid for their name, image and likeness.

Jason Epperson, the owner of Eppic Films, has shot commercials with former Wildcats Benny Snell Jr. and Kash Daniel that have aired during the Super Bowl.

He sees the change to NIL rules as an opportunity.

“Now that they are going to give an opportunity to these kids to pay them while they’re still in school that opens up a lot of doors for us,” said Epperson.

Epperson says he’s concerned about the potential red tape moving forward with these agreements.

“I don’t know exactly how the whole structure of us working together with them is going to completely work, but I’m trying to figure it out right now,” Epperson said.

UK has issued guidelines for its student-athletes on what they can and cannot promote. Some of the unpermitted promotions include lotteries, casinos, adult entertainment, tobacco products, any apparel or sportswear during all team activities, health care.

Current UK basketball player Dontaie Allen launched a clothing line right after midnight Thursday.

Epperson released a documentary called “Sixth Man: Bluesanity” in 2013. UK players at the time were interviewed.

“I’m just wondering right now what I would have to pay those guys to get them in our film.”

Moving forward, Epperson is hoping to line up the right athletes with the right sponsors while following the guidelines.

“How we can create fun cool dynamic videos for these athletes and tag them with a sponsor at the end of it,” said Epperson. “Give them some money, give me a little money, let’s all be happy.”

