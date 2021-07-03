5-star Jalen Duren includes Kentucky in final five

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five-star forward Jalen Duren has included Kentucky in his Final Five.

His other four options are Miami, Memphis, the G League and the National Basketball League in Australia. He is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022, but is hotly rumored to reclassify to the Class of 2021 and play this fall.

He mentioned that he may make his decision after the Peach Jam in late July.

2022 five-star Jalen Duren is down to five options, he tells @On3Recruits: Kentucky, G League, Memphis, NBL, Miami. pic.twitter.com/Y3DuqM5aG2 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 2, 2021

