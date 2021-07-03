Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Keeping nice weather through the 4th

Clouds in the sky
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures return to our typical Summer feel, nice weather continues before a more active pattern arrives in the forecast.

Dry and pleasant conditions continue with us through this evening and tonight, which will be perfect for firework showers happening across the Commonwealth. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout tonight as well, adding to the already excellent conditions. After highs reached into the mid to upper-70s earlier today, we’ll cool into the lower-70s by sunset and then fall through the 60s tonight.

By Sunday morning, we’ll see temperatures begin the day in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be another beautiful day; however, temperatures will return more to a typical summer-like feel as we warm up through the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the mid-80s, with some upper-80s possible as well. Mostly dry conditions will persist throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds, but there is a very isolated storm threat that shows up in the afternoon/evening hours. Not everyone will see this threat, and it will be quick-hitting showers, so it shouldn’t impact firework shows that go on during the night.

We’ll keep our mostly dry pattern going into Monday, but a more active pattern will be around for the rest of next week. There won’t be any complete washout days next week, but it will be more of the scattered thunderstorm variety like we saw this past week. Temperatures will stay on our Summer trend in the mid to upper-80s, with humidity making it feel warmer outside. We’re also keeping our eyes on Tropical Storm Elsa moving towards Cuba. While it appears we won’t see a direct impact of Elsa’s remnants, it could throw a bit of extra moisture our way next week as well.

