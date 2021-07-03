Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Holiday Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! We are heading into the July 4th weekend and things are looking good.

This morning may be close to record lows. The record low in Lexington is 53 degrees and the models show us getting close, breaking a record set back in 1924... we shall see if we break it. Most of us are waking up to clear skies and a beautiful sunrise. Some areas in eastern Kentucky are seeing some patchy fog and this should clear by later in the morning. Throughout the day, sun and clouds are expected and temps warm up into the upper 70′s. Overnight, clear skies will be perfect for fireworks.

Our Independence Day starts in the upper 50s and ends with low and middle 80s. This is about as nice of a 4th of July weekend as you will ever find around here. There is a slight chance for showers and storms later in the day, but the threat is mainly for eastern KY later in the afternoon into the earlier evening hours.

Getting into next week, we start off absolutely gorgeous with sunny skies and temperatures really warming up back to average in the upper 80′s. The next chance for rain comes late Tuesday into Friday. Another system brewing off to the west along with the remnants from Elsa could make things into the week on the soggier side, but it will be something we will keep our eyes on for the next couple of days.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

