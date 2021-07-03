Bluegrass 10,000 returns to downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 45th annual Bluegrass 10,000 returned on Saturday to the downtown streets of Lexington. More than 1,400 runners entered this year’s event, after the 2020 version was held virtually because of COVID.

Logan Barrett, of Jeffersonville, Ind., finished first overall, in a time of 30:03.5.

“I just started my training cycle. I don’t even have a workout under my belt, so I really don’t know how I ran that today,” Barrett said after his first attempt at this race.

“There were five to six guys who went out, right around 4:50. I was about 10 seconds behind that. I didn’t take the lead until about halfway.”

On the women’s side, former UK runner Katy Kunc, of Ardsley, NY, won her second Bluegrass 10,000. Her time of 33:38.7 was good enough for seventh overall.

“My focus all year was the Olympic Trials, so this was kind of a for-fun race,” Kunc said. “I’m ready to take a break after a long year of training, so this was my last good one before my break.”

This year’s race featured a new event manager and new course layout.

