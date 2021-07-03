Advertisement

Boaters to see increased law enforcement presence over 4th of July weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, will heighten their efforts to deter intoxicated boating
By Stephen Goin
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Area lakes will be busy this holiday weekend, both with families enjoying the water and officials enforcing the rules.

As part of Operation Dry Water, boaters should expect an increased law enforcement presence beginning Friday. The U.S. Coast Guard, in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, will heighten their efforts to deter boating under the influence of alcohol (BUI), also called boating while intoxicated (BWI).

“You can expect law enforcement officers to approach your boat and say hello,” Coast Guard District Eight Recreational Safe Boating Program Manager Paul Barnard told WAVE 3.

Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is against federal law and most state laws.

“Treat your boat like you do your automobile and don’t operate with any alcohol whatsoever,” Barnard said.

Last year, officials removed 625 intoxicated boaters from US waterways over the Fourth of July weekend. Across the country, there were 767 recreational boating fatalities in 2020, and 115 of those deaths were alcohol-related.

Barnard said both boat operators and passengers should think twice before drinking.

“If you have impaired passengers they can’t act like a lookout, if you experience an emergency an impaired operator is going to be liability versus an asset so we like to see our operators exercise abstinence and our passengers to exercise moderation,” he said.

If a boat operator is boating under the influence, the voyage may be terminated, the boat may be impounded, and the operator may be arrested. Penalties can include fines, jail, loss of boating privileges, and even loss of driving privileges.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
“I made a pinky promise with her that she wasn’t in trouble because she really thought she was...
Police find missing Lexington girl hiding in closet during search of home
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI after altercation with agents in Lexington now in custody
The search continues for a semi-truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash at a Woodford...
Dashcam footage released of semi leaving scene of hit-and-run crash at Woodford Co. rest area

Latest News

weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Holiday Weekend
Kentucky volleyball returns to Lexington as national champs.
Kentucky ranks No. 12 in final Directors’ Cup standings
Police at the scene of a child struck by a car in Crescent Springs.
Child struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say
A small crowd gathered at the Moondance Amphitheater to watch the Big Band and Jazz Patriotic...
Fourth of July events kick off in central Kentucky
Jalen Duren includes UK in final five.
5-star Jalen Duren includes Kentucky in final five