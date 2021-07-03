Advertisement

Child struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crescent Springs police are at the scene of a child struck by a car.

The crash happened at 9:41 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Buttermilk Pike and Crestbook Drive.

Officers did not provide the exact age of the boy but said he is under 15.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

No word on whether the driver stayed at the scene.

FOX19 is at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

Latest News

Kentucky volleyball returns to Lexington as national champs.
Kentucky ranks No. 12 in final Directors’ Cup standings
A small crowd gathered at the Moondance Amphitheater to watch the Big Band and Jazz Patriotic...
Fourth of July events kick off in central Kentucky
Jalen Duren includes UK in final five.
5-star Jalen Duren includes Kentucky in final five
As families prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, one Madison County mom is sharing...
Madison Co. mother urging people to wear life jackets while on the water