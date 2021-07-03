Advertisement

Fourth of July events kick off in central Kentucky

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weekend is looking pretty perfect for Fourth of July celebrations, and some of those events kicked off Friday evening.

One event goer said she was most looking forward to hearing some big booms, and after the fireworks show in Winchester, we think it’s safe to say she got her wish.

“I really like the boom. That’s the best part for me,” said Melissa Haddix.

Since most Fourth of July events were canceled last year, Haddix didn’t get to hear any booms or see any fireworks light up the sky. But she’s not missing that opportunity this year.

“Just for the fun of it, to be around people. We haven’t been around people in almost two years. It’s the first celebration we’ve gotten to go to since corona hit,” Haddix said.

Winchester kicked off the weekend with a Friday night celebration, with a DJ, foam party, food trucks and of course, fireworks.

“I’m enjoying seeing it. You know I’m a people person, I like to be around people,” Haddix said.

In Lexington, more than 1,000 people filled the Moondance Amphitheater for the Big Band and Jazz Patriotic Concert.

“You don’t know how good this feels. The last year was very tough not being out in the public and being at venues like this. You can watch it all day long on television but if you’re not there, it’s not going to be the same,” Tom Mattingly said.

Planning to spend the weekend going to as many events as he can, Mattingly says the sense of community he’s feeling is even more important after the year of isolation.

“I like the crowds. I draw energy from crowds. I can be in it and never speak to anybody but still draw energy from it. You can feel it. You can feel it in the atmosphere,” Mattingly said.

Both events were full of people who say they’re thankful to be able to celebrate the Fourth as a community again.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

Latest News

Kentucky volleyball returns to Lexington as national champs.
Kentucky ranks No. 12 in final Directors’ Cup standings
Police at the scene of a child struck by a car in Crescent Springs.
Child struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say
Jalen Duren includes UK in final five.
5-star Jalen Duren includes Kentucky in final five
As families prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, one Madison County mom is sharing...
Madison Co. mother urging people to wear life jackets while on the water