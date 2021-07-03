Fourth of July events kick off in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weekend is looking pretty perfect for Fourth of July celebrations, and some of those events kicked off Friday evening.

One event goer said she was most looking forward to hearing some big booms, and after the fireworks show in Winchester, we think it’s safe to say she got her wish.

“I really like the boom. That’s the best part for me,” said Melissa Haddix.

Since most Fourth of July events were canceled last year, Haddix didn’t get to hear any booms or see any fireworks light up the sky. But she’s not missing that opportunity this year.

“Just for the fun of it, to be around people. We haven’t been around people in almost two years. It’s the first celebration we’ve gotten to go to since corona hit,” Haddix said.

Winchester kicked off the weekend with a Friday night celebration, with a DJ, foam party, food trucks and of course, fireworks.

“I’m enjoying seeing it. You know I’m a people person, I like to be around people,” Haddix said.

In Lexington, more than 1,000 people filled the Moondance Amphitheater for the Big Band and Jazz Patriotic Concert.

“You don’t know how good this feels. The last year was very tough not being out in the public and being at venues like this. You can watch it all day long on television but if you’re not there, it’s not going to be the same,” Tom Mattingly said.

Planning to spend the weekend going to as many events as he can, Mattingly says the sense of community he’s feeling is even more important after the year of isolation.

“I like the crowds. I draw energy from crowds. I can be in it and never speak to anybody but still draw energy from it. You can feel it. You can feel it in the atmosphere,” Mattingly said.

Both events were full of people who say they’re thankful to be able to celebrate the Fourth as a community again.

