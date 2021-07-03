Advertisement

Kentucky ranks No. 12 in final Directors’ Cup standings

This is the third-highest finish in school history behind standings of 10th in 2016-17 and 11th in 2014-15.
Kentucky volleyball returns to Lexington as national champs.
Kentucky volleyball returns to Lexington as national champs.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a pair of national titles from the Kentucky volleyball and rifle teams, the Wildcats finished No. 12 in the final IMG College Directors’ Cup standings.

This is the third-highest finish in school history behind standings of 10th in 2016-17 and 11th in 2014-15. The Wildcats have also finished in the Top 20 four years in a row and nine consecutive years in the Top 30, not including the 2019-20 school year when there were no standings kept because of the cancellation of winter and spring sports championships.

“In the most challenging year in our memory, and perhaps the most challenging year in collegiate athletics history, our teams, athletes, coaches and staff persevered with much success,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “We will celebrate this success, and also use it for motivation as we look ahead to the coming year in our pursuit of being among the elite athletics departments in the nation.”

For each NCAA-sanctioned sport, points are awarded based on NCAA championship participation. This year, 16 of UK’s 22 teams reached postseason play and scored points toward UK’s final Directors’ Cup tally.

Rifle and volleyball led the way with national championships and three more finished ninth, gymnastics, men’s soccer and softball.  Also landing in the top 20 were women’s swimming and diving (11th), women’s indoor track and field (13th), men’s indoor track and field (14th), men’s outdoor track and field (15th), women’s basketball (17th), men’s tennis (17th), women’s tennis (17th) and women’s golf (18th). Complete finishes and point totals by sport are as follows:

  • Rifle – first, 100 points
  • Volleyball – first, 100 points
  • Gymnastics – ninth, 66.75 points
  • Men’s soccer – ninth, 64 points
  • Softball – ninth, 64 points
  • Women’s swimming and diving – 11th, 66 points
  • Women’s indoor track and field – 13th, 63 points
  • Men’s indoor track and field – 14th, 60.75 points
  • Men’s outdoor track and field – 15th, 59.25 points
  • Women’s basketball – 17th, 50 points
  • Women’s tennis – 17th, 50 points
  • Men’s tennis – 17th, 50 points
  • Women’s golf – 18th, 55.5 points
  • Women’s track and field – 21st, 52 points
  • Football – 26th, 45 points
  • Men’s swimming and diving – 30th, 11 points

