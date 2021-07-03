Advertisement

Lexington resident on increased rent: “There is literally nowhere for us to move”

The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended...
The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended on June 30th.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across Lexington may have noticed rent is getting pricier.

City officials say this is a positive, but explain it can be hard to balance growth with the cost of living.

Pamela Morel, a current Lexington resident with two young kids, says she’s been looking for a new place to live since the start of the pandemic.

“Fayette County, I’ve looked in Clark, Jessamine, Woodford, there’s nowhere,” Morel says.

Morel says homes are not turning over often, and when they are…

“They’re barely getting them cleaned before other people move in,” Morel says.

Morel checks online daily for listings, but with increasing prices, she says her Section 8 voucher isn’t cutting it.

“Then the places you can find, I wouldn’t recommend anyone live in and I don’t know Section 8 probably wouldn’t pass those, so there is literally nowhere for us to move, nowhere for anyone to move,” Morel says.

The Greater Lexington Apartment Association reports a 4.7$ increase after the first quarter of 2021.  They say the pandemic has played a part in this, but so has increased demand.  It’s a trend Mayor Linda Gorton says we’re seeing nationwide.

But many, like Morel, say it’s turned into a daily struggle searching for options.

“There are gonna be a whole lot of people at the Governor’s and Senators’ doorstep because we’re all homeless,” Morel says. “I mean I’ll show up with my kids with pillows and blankets, I don’t know, I don’t know what to tell them.”

The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended on June 30th.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
“I made a pinky promise with her that she wasn’t in trouble because she really thought she was...
Police find missing Lexington girl hiding in closet during search of home
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI after altercation with agents in Lexington now in custody
Crash on Winchester Road
Motorcyclist likely facing charges after crash on Winchester Road

Latest News

The Bluegrass 10,000 returned to the streets of Lexington after taking a year off due to COVID.
Bluegrass 10,000 returns to downtown Lexington
Police at the scene of a child struck by a car in Crescent Springs.
10-year-old struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say
weekend forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Holiday Weekend
Kentucky volleyball returns to Lexington as national champs.
Kentucky ranks No. 12 in final Directors’ Cup standings