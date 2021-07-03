Advertisement

Motorcyclist likely facing charges after crash on Winchester Road

Crash on Winchester Road
Crash on Winchester Road(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist will likely face several traffic offense charges after a crash on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Around 6:35, an officer saw three motorcycles speeding, going more than 90 miles per hour.

According to Lexington police, the officer tried to stop the motorcycles, but they kept going. A short while later, there was a crash between a motorcyclist and a minivan.

The motorcyclist involved was one of the ones who the officer saw speeding. The others didn’t stop.

The motorcyclist in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the minivan was hurt.

