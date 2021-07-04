Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer warmth and active weather this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer heat has surged back into the Commonwealth for the back half of this holiday weekend, but more changes are coming for this week ahead, with storm chances on the way.

Dry conditions will persist throughout this evening and tonight, leading to another great night for firework shows. Temperatures will be on the milder side than what we saw last night, with the 70s around throughout most evenings and early night hours. Then, as we head into the overnight hours, we’ll see temperatures drop into the 60s. Mostly clear skies will be around the state as well.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s, with some patchy fog possible in the early hours. Any fog should clear up fairly quickly, with mostly sunny skies lasting throughout the day. It will be another summer-like day as highs warm into the mid to upper-80s, but these temperatures are very average for this time of year. Humidity will be in the forecast as well, making it feel warmer with moderate winds around. Most will stay dry, but we can’t rule out an isolated storm chance.

As we head into Tuesday and more into the middle of the week, storm chances will be on the rise. We won’t be experiencing washout conditions this week, but scattered storms will be around through Thursday, with heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Storm chances will become more isolated for Friday, but then another system approaches our region next weekend, driving the chances up once more. Temperatures will stay on the summer side as well, with highs staying in the 80s most days. Tropical Storm Elsa is still set to impact the Florida coast early this week before moving up the Atlantic Coast by Wednesday and Thursday. While we won’t see any direct impacts from this storm, it may throw some extra moisture our way for the middle of the week.

