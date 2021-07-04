Advertisement

Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

Game 1 vs. Devin Booker and the Suns is set for Tuesday night at 9:00 on ABC.
Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the against the Atlanta Hawks in game...
Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the against the Atlanta Hawks in game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series basketball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final.

Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face Devin Booker and the Suns in the NBA Finals. Trae Young returned to the Hawks’ lineup after missing two games with a foot injury. But it wasn’t enough to extend Atlanta’s surprising playoff run.

Game 1 is set for Tuesday night at 9:00 on ABC.

