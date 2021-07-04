Crowds gather to watch annual Lexington fireworks show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Lexington gathered downtown to watch the annual fireworks show.

The parking lot next to Rupp Arena was filled with community members just glad to be celebrating Fourth of July in person after events were canceled during the pandemic.

Before the city’s firework show kicked off at 10 p.m., many people set off small fireworks in the parking lot.

Kids were cheering as the bright colors shot into the sky.

After some criticism in previous years, the crowd seemed to enjoy this year’s show.

Some of the people in attendance told WKYT their favorite parts of Fourth of July and the fireworks show.

“We’ve been doing sparklers, we did poppers, usually we go out and watch the fireworks and then go do some at the house,” said one person in attendance.

“Mine’s definitely the different designs that go off during the fireworks,” said another.

One thing the city of Lexington did differently this year: they didn’t have their usual festival in front of Transylvania. Lexington did host a patriotic concert Friday night with a full crowd and hosted thousands of runners this morning for Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.