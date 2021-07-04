‘It’s just nice to see people come out’: City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In celebration of Independence Day, the City of Hazard held a day filled with 4th of July themed events, the first one being the highly anticipated Fish Fry.

“This is the first year back, this is the first year in two years we’ve been able to have events and I think people, whether you’re working it or whether you’re just attending it, people are ready to celebrate and ready to be with one another,” Hazard City Commissioner Luke Glaser said.

Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said after the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was a nice change of pace.

“It’s just nice to see people come out and smile and want to be here and sit around and talk. Last year we did it but it was all drive-thru or carryout, now this year you can sit down and eat with your buddies, your family and everything else, and it’s a lot of fun,” Mobelini said.

A sentiment resonating with local community members, including Perry County Resident Reggie A. Cloud, who said this year’s Fish Fry was his first.

“Well, I think it’s great after being shut up all of last year. Everybody getting out and coming together, I think it’s a great event for Hazard and the community,” he said.

All for a holiday that Glaser said was the perfect one to gather for.

“We’ve got a beautiful day here, we’ve got a day packed full of events, and we want everybody out for all of it so, it’s not just the celebration of Independence Day, it’s the celebration of being able to be back together,” he said.

Mobelini said the Fish Fry was only the beginning for the Independence Day celebration.

“Then we have music here at the amphitheater tonight before dark, and then the fireworks, and then this year we’ve expanded the fireworks, it’s the biggest show that we’ve ever had this year,” he said.

Prepped for that big turnout, Mobelini says the city ordered double the amount of food for the event.

In just the first three minutes they served more than 500 people.

