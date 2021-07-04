Advertisement

‘It’s just nice to see people come out’: City of Hazard hosts annual Fish Fry, sees amazing turnout

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In celebration of Independence Day, the City of Hazard held a day filled with 4th of July themed events, the first one being the highly anticipated Fish Fry.

“This is the first year back, this is the first year in two years we’ve been able to have events and I think people, whether you’re working it or whether you’re just attending it, people are ready to celebrate and ready to be with one another,” Hazard City Commissioner Luke Glaser said.

Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said after the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was a nice change of pace.

“It’s just nice to see people come out and smile and want to be here and sit around and talk. Last year we did it but it was all drive-thru or carryout, now this year you can sit down and eat with your buddies, your family and everything else, and it’s a lot of fun,” Mobelini said.

A sentiment resonating with local community members, including Perry County Resident Reggie A. Cloud, who said this year’s Fish Fry was his first.

“Well, I think it’s great after being shut up all of last year. Everybody getting out and coming together, I think it’s a great event for Hazard and the community,” he said.

All for a holiday that Glaser said was the perfect one to gather for.

“We’ve got a beautiful day here, we’ve got a day packed full of events, and we want everybody out for all of it so, it’s not just the celebration of Independence Day, it’s the celebration of being able to be back together,” he said.

Mobelini said the Fish Fry was only the beginning for the Independence Day celebration.

“Then we have music here at the amphitheater tonight before dark, and then the fireworks, and then this year we’ve expanded the fireworks, it’s the biggest show that we’ve ever had this year,” he said.

Prepped for that big turnout, Mobelini says the city ordered double the amount of food for the event.

In just the first three minutes they served more than 500 people.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
“I made a pinky promise with her that she wasn’t in trouble because she really thought she was...
Police find missing Lexington girl hiding in closet during search of home
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Crash on Winchester Road
Motorcyclist likely facing charges after crash on Winchester Road
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI after altercation with agents in Lexington now in custody

Latest News

The city of Prestonsburg is hosting its annual Star City Day after the event was canceled last...
‘It’s the perfect event to come together again’: Floyd County community hosts Independence Day celebration ‘under the stars’
The Appalachian Strings and Things live outdoor bluegrass music festival saw big name bluegrass...
‘Appalachian Strings and Things’ bluegrass festival kicks off in Floyd County
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
The Barnyard employees said a couple thousand guests attended the venue's first concert.
Bath County outdoor concert venue hosts first show
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast