Joey Chestnut sets new record of 76 at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.
Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut celebrates after winning the the Nathan's Famous Fourth of...
Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut celebrates after winning the the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island's Maimonides Park on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)(Brittainy Newman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday.

Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.

Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lesco downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes. Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks.

