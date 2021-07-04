Advertisement

Man charged with Garrard County murder

Parson is in the Jessamine County Detention Center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been charged with murdering someone in Garrard County.

Kentucky State Police said they got the call around 7 p.m. Saturday about a shooting on Bryant’s Camp Road.

Troopers and Garrard County deputies found 34-year-old Dustin Privett dead at the scene. KSP said the initial investigation indicated the man was shot and killed during an argument with another man.

23-year-old Justin Parson was arrested and charged with murder. He is in the Jessamine County Detention Center as of Sunday morning.

Privett’s body was taken to Louisville for an autopsy.

State Police continue to investigate the incident.

