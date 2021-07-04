Advertisement

Thousands in Morehead celebrate Fourth of July

Event-goers were decked out in their red, white, and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July...
Event-goers were decked out in their red, white, and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are in Morehead for the annual Freedom Fest Saturday.

Event-goers were decked out in their red, white, and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

Starting at five, there were four stages for different bands entertaining the crowd until 9:30.

That’s when the fireworks show, which was set to music, kicked off.

“I’m just glad it’s not last week when we’re doing it when it was 100 degrees,” said Shannon Caudill, who worked on the fireworks show production. “We’re blessed with good weather so that’s a plus.”

The perfect weather was something Tony Pence was also thankful for.

Tony Pence is the Executive Director of Downtown Morehead Incorporated. He said being able to hold the event this year gives them hope that they’ll be able to continue to hold large gatherings. Last year’s festival was canceled due COVID-19.

“We’ve been waiting on this day for months now,” said Pence. “We expect probably 10,000 people to come downtown to our hub area. It just means way more than you can explain really because we are a community of showing up on Main Street and having events. And it’s been very disappointing to not be able to do that.”

There were also food, drinks, and vendors for people to check out while listening to music.

