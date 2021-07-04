Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I made a pinky promise with her that she wasn’t in trouble because she really thought she was...
Police find missing Lexington girl hiding in closet during search of home
Crash on Winchester Road
Motorcyclist likely facing charges after crash on Winchester Road
The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended...
Lexington resident on increased rent: “There is literally nowhere for us to move”
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area

Latest News

Police said this is a complex investigation.
Two dead in Lexington shooting
The parking lot next to Rupp Arena was filled with community members just glad to be...
Crowds gather to watch annual Lexington fireworks show
Event-goers were decked out in their red, white, and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July...
Thousands in Morehead celebrate Fourth of July
The city of Prestonsburg is hosting its annual Star City Day after the event was canceled last...
‘It’s the perfect event to come together again’: Floyd County community hosts Independence Day celebration ‘under the stars’