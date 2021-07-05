6-year-old taken to hospital after crash in Lexington, driver arrested
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A 6-year-old is expected to be okay after being hit by a car in Lexington.
It happened on Chiles Avenue, off Price Road around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a driver clipped the young girl. She did not have serious injuries.
First responders took the girl to the hospital as a precaution. She is expected to recover.
Police say the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.