Advertisement

Boaters flock to Lake Cumberland over long holiday weekend

The Fourth of July weekend is always a big boost for local businesses. This weekend was no...
The Fourth of July weekend is always a big boost for local businesses. This weekend was no different for the Lake Cumberland area.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fourth of July weekend is always a big boost for local businesses.

This weekend was no different for the Lake Cumberland area.

Many are still spending the long holiday weekend on the lake.

Some are leaving, some are arriving, some are still at the lake. On long summer weekends, Lake Cumberland is a very popular destination. And this summer especially, people say it is even more enjoyable without the COVID-19 restrictions.

Conley Bottom managers say nearly all their rentals were booked for the weekend. Much different from Memorial Day, when the weather was cold and rainy nearly all weekend.

They say while Saturday was cooler, overall, the entire weekend was fantastic.

People say several good fireworks displays were visible from several places on the lake. And, with a lot of worries about COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, people say it’s just a lot better now.

“It’s almost like a sense of relief like you don’t really think about COVID anymore,” said lake visitor Drew Ransdell. “It’s so nice and the water is beautiful, we are from Lexington. It’s like a mini-vacation, a getaway.”

Marina managers also say it’s a lot easier this summer than last, with it being difficult to enforce mask mandates and distancing and capacity rules and regulations.

Many of the people we spoke with at Lake Cumberland tell us they will be back for another long weekend on Labor Day, but marina owners say just about every weekend in the summer will be busy.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this is a complex investigation.
Victims identified in Lexington homicides
Parson is in the Jessamine County Detention Center.
Man charged with Garrard County murder
The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended...
Lexington resident on increased rent: “There is literally nowhere for us to move”
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
The parking lot next to Rupp Arena was filled with community members just glad to be...
Crowds gather to watch annual Lexington fireworks show

Latest News

FCPS three-day vaccine blitz kicks off Tuesday
Police said this is a complex investigation.
Deadly double-homicide remains under investigation in Lexington
6-year-old taken to hospital after crash in Lexington, driver arrested
At least one person dead following crash in Breathitt County