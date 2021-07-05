Boaters flock to Lake Cumberland over long holiday weekend

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fourth of July weekend is always a big boost for local businesses.

This weekend was no different for the Lake Cumberland area.

Many are still spending the long holiday weekend on the lake.

Some are leaving, some are arriving, some are still at the lake. On long summer weekends, Lake Cumberland is a very popular destination. And this summer especially, people say it is even more enjoyable without the COVID-19 restrictions.

Conley Bottom managers say nearly all their rentals were booked for the weekend. Much different from Memorial Day, when the weather was cold and rainy nearly all weekend.

People happy to be away from restrictions., “awkwardness” on the lake this holiday weekend. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/MZxIBAA4k9 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 5, 2021

They say while Saturday was cooler, overall, the entire weekend was fantastic.

People say several good fireworks displays were visible from several places on the lake. And, with a lot of worries about COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, people say it’s just a lot better now.

“It’s almost like a sense of relief like you don’t really think about COVID anymore,” said lake visitor Drew Ransdell. “It’s so nice and the water is beautiful, we are from Lexington. It’s like a mini-vacation, a getaway.”

Marina managers also say it’s a lot easier this summer than last, with it being difficult to enforce mask mandates and distancing and capacity rules and regulations.

Many of the people we spoke with at Lake Cumberland tell us they will be back for another long weekend on Labor Day, but marina owners say just about every weekend in the summer will be busy.

