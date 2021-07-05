Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Typical Summer Pattern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping you had a fantastic 4th of July! As we roll into the post-holiday period, we are finding a fairly active pattern across the eastern half of the country. This is complete with a couple of cold fronts and a tropical system approaching Florida.

Let’s begin with today’s weather and roll forward.

Highs are deep into the 80s with a little more humidity into the picture. This may lead to a storm or two popping this afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving across Cuba today and this is taking a toll on the storm. From there, the storm moves across the Keys and toward the Gulf coast of Florida over the next few days.

As this storm comes inland, it’s likely to turn northeastward up the east coast. At the same time, a cold front drops into our region, bringing scattered showers and storms for the middle and end of the week.

A second front then moves in here at some point this weekend and brings more showers and storms.

