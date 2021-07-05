Advertisement

Community gathers to honor Georgetown police Lt. Gary Crump

A very full parking lot at Harrison Co. High school tonight. The community is remembering Lt. Gary Crump with Georgetown PD. He passed away unexpectedly last week.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday evening, many people are gathering to pay their respects for Georgetown Police Lt. Gary Crump, who died unexpectedly last week. He’d been with the department for 17 years.

It was a full parking lot outside of Harrison County High School as friends, family and coworkers were in Lt. Gary Crump’s hometown to honor him.

Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.(Georgetown Police Dept.)

Crump had been with the Georgetown Police Department since 2004 where he supervised the criminal investigations section.

Since last week, officers and the community have been honoring Lt. Crump. His colleagues called him a quiet leader.

They say the turnout for tonight’s visitation has been remarkable.

“When we lose a police officer all of our friends and all of our friends in law enforcement come together,” Chief Mike Bosse said. “The camaraderie pulls us together, it’s just a display of the qualities people that find themselves in law enforcement, that they sacrifice their time for each other the way they do. It’s one of the most noticeable things about law enforcement is that they do come together under difficult circumstances.”

Lt. Crump’s funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 in Harrison County.

Another procession in Lt. Crump’s memory will take place Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. at Great Crossing High School.

