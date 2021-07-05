FCPS three-day vaccine blitz kicks off Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is holding a three-day vaccine blitz to get as many students vaccinated as possible before the start of school.

Tuesday will begin three days of vaccine clinics at 18 Fayette County Public Schools. Officials say they want to make sure that this school year is as close to normal as possible, and that means vaccination numbers have to go up.

“As many of our students and community members 12 and older as we can get vaccinated then the easier our transition can be in the fall,” said Tyler Murphy, FCPS Board chairperson.

Health officials in Fayette County say that vaccination numbers with adults are looking pretty good, but those between the ages of 12 and 17 are falling short of what they had hoped for.

Fayette County Public Schools officials say they understand that they have a unique reach to families and students here in the area, which is why they’ve teamed up with the city’s “Community Immunity Drive.”

The schools will give out the first round of shots this week and then the second round of immunizations on July 27, 28, and 29.

“And that will give them two weeks before they start school, and, in that first week of school, they will become fully vaccinated by then,” said Debbie Boian, Health Service Coordinator.

All 18 of the clinics will offer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which has proved 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness.

Everyone who gets a vaccine will also receive two free Lexington Legends Tickets and a chance to win a game day experience with the Legends and four UK Football Tickets.

The vaccine clinics will be spread out at six different schools each of the three days from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those clinics are open to family members of students as well. You can register online here.

