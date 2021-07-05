Georgetown fireworks tent not hindered by nationwide supply shortage

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Demand for fireworks skyrocketed in Kentucky this year. Many tents reported being sold-out, even before the Fourth of July weekend began.

People in Georgetown were happy to stock up after a year indoors.

“They love the pretty ‘oos’ and ‘ahhs’ they get from a good fireworks show. They’re just excited to be out around their friends and family they’ve missed the past year and a half, said Breona Taul, Tent Operator for Capitol Fireworks.

Their tent outside of Kroger has a few empty shelves on the big day. But considering the recent fireworks shortage has forced some tents to close completely by now, Taul says they’re in a good place right now.

“The company we work for, Capitol Fireworks, has done a really great job with making sure we have product on the front end. He’s been ordering all year. We’ve been well-stocked. Whereas I’ve heard there are some tents that are completely out,” said Taul.

Taul says their tent has been even busier than last year. People are buying more fireworks, but shipping is still catching up to that demand.

“Last year, the situation was a lot of the fireworks shows were canceled so people had to entertain themselves. I think that gave them the confidence this year to continue to entertain themselves. They’re in this situation where they’ve been stuck inside, restrictions have been lifted and everyone wants to hang out and have a good time.”

From artillery and mortar shells to fountains and sparklers. It’s safe to say, those in Georgetown had a fantastic weekend.

