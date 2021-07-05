Ichthus Music Festival returning to Wilmore in September

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Christian music festival is making its return this fall. The Ichthus Music Festival hasn’t happened for the past six years, but a new group is reviving the festival at its original location.

There will be some changes this year when Ichthus returns to Wilmore, but people living there say they are just excited to have the festival back home.

The last time the Ichthus Christian Music Festival took place was 2015, at the Kentucky Horse Park. That was after it had been canceled in 2013.

For decades, the festival drew thousands of people to Jessamine County.

“It’s founded here. It had its origin here. It had 43 years of life here. It was a big part of April here in Wilmore,” Wilmore Mayor Harold Rainwater said.

The owners of Servant Heart Farm are partnering with Fuse Ministries to relaunch a festival on the property where the festival took place for around 15 years.

They’ve already announced a partial lineup for the all-day event on September 18.

“It’s got an unbelievable stage. It’s probably one of the best venues around for events,” Mayor Rainwater said.

“I’ve heard about it this while studying here and it has a deep tradition in the area. And it really means a lot to many people around here,” seminary student Rob Lim said.

Even people who had never been said they were looking forward to Ichthus returning.

“It’s just exciting to see something that’s so fundamental to the culture and the framework of what Wilmore is, what it is to be. Coming back to life,” Lim said.

“We’re just hopeful. And praying that the weather will be perfect and people will come,” Mayor Rainwater said.

Along with those national acts, the Ichthus website says they are also looking for local and regional artists to play during the festival.

Tickets for the event aren’t on sale yet, but their website says that should happen soon.

