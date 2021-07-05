Advertisement

‘It’s important to stay together and stay in touch’ : Families gather at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park for the 4th of July

More than one year after COVID-19 hit the country, people are now enjoying a national holiday.
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This years 4th of July celebrations look different as people can now gather.

Before Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park became to be, the area was a place one Bowlingtown Native remembers growing up.

“This park is home to so many who had to leave, reluctantly because of the reservoir,” said Bowlingtown Native Joan Bowling Campbell. “It’s different. There’s a lake now where we played…baseball. There’s you know, the schoolhouse is gone. But those memories are still with us.”

Campbell, her family and visitors all took to the park to enjoy the great outdoors and celebrate their independence for the 4th of July.

“We have a full lodge. We’re sold out with a reunion that comes every year and a lot of these people that families lived here before it was actually the park. A lot of the Bowling’s and they come here every 4th of July,” said Resort Park Manager 2 Chris Fugate.

As they and people throughout the country not forget the impact COVID-19 had one year ago.

“That kept us away and addition to that, my father in law who was in very bad health.. and it was the first year he missed it and that broke his heart,” said Mike McCarty who was at the park for his wife’s family reunion.

As people celebrate together the holiday.

“Right now, I’m getting ready to grill some chicken and hamburgers and get ready for my family to have a large lunch after being out on the lake,” he said.

“It just brings back how important family is and it’s important to stay together and stay in touch and don’t lose those bonds,” he said.

Staff say there will not be fireworks again this year, due to staffing shortages.

For more information on the Buckhorn Lake Resort Park, click here.

