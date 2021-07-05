Advertisement

Kentucky Humane Society volunteers comfort animals during Fourth of July celebrations

Fireworks can be frightening for many furry friends, but volunteers at the Kentucky Humane...
Fireworks can be frightening for many furry friends, but volunteers at the Kentucky Humane Society over the weekend made sure the pets inside were comfortable and relaxed.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fireworks can be frightening for many furry friends, but volunteers at the Kentucky Humane Society over the weekend made sure the pets inside were comfortable and relaxed.

Pictures of the volunteers were shared by the animal shelter Monday afternoon, showing groups of volunteers spending time with the animals as celebrations occurred in the city.

Pets were given special treats to calm their nerves, and many were distracted with books and toys.

A big thanks to our amazing volunteers who spent time at the shelter July 4th comforting the animals! Many pets are...

Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Monday, July 5, 2021

“A big thanks to our amazing volunteers who spent time at the shelter July 4th comforting the animals,” the post reads.

KHS said many of the pets were able to fall fast asleep as volunteers stayed by their side.

