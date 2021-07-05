At least one person dead following crash in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Breathitt County.

Not many details have been released, but officials with the Jackson Police Department posted on Facebook it happened on Highway 15 just before midnight Sunday in the Kragon area.

We do not know how many cars or people were involved. We do know as of early Monday morning, the road is open. We have reached out to police and will update you when we hear back from them.

