Advertisement

At least one person dead following crash in Breathitt County

(KGWN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Breathitt County.

Not many details have been released, but officials with the Jackson Police Department posted on Facebook it happened on Highway 15 just before midnight Sunday in the Kragon area.

We do not know how many cars or people were involved. We do know as of early Monday morning, the road is open. We have reached out to police and will update you when we hear back from them.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this is a complex investigation.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Lexington homicides
Parson is in the Jessamine County Detention Center.
Man charged with Garrard County murder
The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended...
Lexington resident on increased rent: “There is literally nowhere for us to move”
The parking lot next to Rupp Arena was filled with community members just glad to be...
Crowds gather to watch annual Lexington fireworks show
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

6-year-old taken to hospital after crash in Lexington, driver arrested
Crews on the scene of fatal crash in Breathitt County
People in Georgetown were happy to stock up after a year indoors.
Georgetown fireworks tent not hindered by nationwide supply shortage
Do you know the symptoms of heatstroke?