LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A boozy baker went from making her famous moonshine cherry-topped cupcakes at home, to serving her goodies up in a central Kentucky market!

DeAnn Stephens is out & about today with more.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.