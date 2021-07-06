Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Set To Increase

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Typical summertime temps are with us out there today as we start to see more and more storms bubble up. These storms will continue to increase this week as the first of two cold fronts sweeps in here. The second one arrives over the weekend.

Today will feature similar temps as Monday with most in the 85-90 degree range with humidity making it feel sticky out there. A couple of showers and storms will then go up during the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms will increase here from Wednesday through early Friday. With high humidity in place, torrential rains may cause some localized issues.

The next system arrives this weekend and will have a quick surge in temps ahead of it. This may help fuel the fire for a few stronger storms and heavy rain, but the models are having some handling issues with all this.

Torrential rains will once again be possible as temps come back down to below normal.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
6-year-old taken to hospital after crash in Lexington, driver arrested
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
File image
Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Scattered storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain returns
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and storms
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Typical Summer Pattern
Summer heat and humidity return with storm chances ramping up this week
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer warmth and active weather this week