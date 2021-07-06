Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Set To Increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Typical summertime temps are with us out there today as we start to see more and more storms bubble up. These storms will continue to increase this week as the first of two cold fronts sweeps in here. The second one arrives over the weekend.

Today will feature similar temps as Monday with most in the 85-90 degree range with humidity making it feel sticky out there. A couple of showers and storms will then go up during the afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms will increase here from Wednesday through early Friday. With high humidity in place, torrential rains may cause some localized issues.

The next system arrives this weekend and will have a quick surge in temps ahead of it. This may help fuel the fire for a few stronger storms and heavy rain, but the models are having some handling issues with all this.

Torrential rains will once again be possible as temps come back down to below normal.

