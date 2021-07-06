Advertisement

Community says goodbye to Georgetown police officer

Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.(Georgetown Police Dept.)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A community said goodbye to a Georgetown police officer Tuesday morning.

Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to pay their final respects to Lieutenant Gary Crump. He died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 30.

The morning began at Great Crossing High School in Scott County. A procession of first responders led their fallen brother through Georgetown before bringing him home to Cynthiana. Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to say goodbye to Lt. Crump at Harrison County High School.

Under the backdrop of an enormous flag, first responders filled the school parking lot, lights flashing, as more stood at attention for Lt. Crump. Officers as far away as Wilder and Louisville came to pay their respects.

Lt. Crump served the Georgetown Police Department for 17 years. He worked as a patrol officer, detective, and supervisor.

According to his obituary, Lt. Crump will be taken to his final resting place at a later time for the family’s convenience.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
6-year-old taken to hospital after crash in Lexington, driver arrested
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
File image
Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Community says goodbye to Georgetown police officer
WATCH | Community says goodbye to Georgetown police officer
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
WATCH | KSP investigating officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Fayette County Public Schools holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Sheena Johnson, 37.
Woman accused of setting neighbor’s home on fire says she was there to ‘cleanse this place’