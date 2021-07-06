Community says goodbye to Georgetown police officer

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A community said goodbye to a Georgetown police officer Tuesday morning.

Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to pay their final respects to Lieutenant Gary Crump. He died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 30.

The morning began at Great Crossing High School in Scott County. A procession of first responders led their fallen brother through Georgetown before bringing him home to Cynthiana. Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to say goodbye to Lt. Crump at Harrison County High School.

Under the backdrop of an enormous flag, first responders filled the school parking lot, lights flashing, as more stood at attention for Lt. Crump. Officers as far away as Wilder and Louisville came to pay their respects.

Lt. Crump served the Georgetown Police Department for 17 years. He worked as a patrol officer, detective, and supervisor.

According to his obituary, Lt. Crump will be taken to his final resting place at a later time for the family’s convenience.

Here’s the scene as a procession of law enforcement escorted the body of Lt. Gary Crump into Harrison County High School this morning for his funeral. The service is expected to start at 11. I’ll have more coming up on @WKYT throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/sTGU7Lg6pX — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.