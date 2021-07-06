Advertisement

Fayette County Public Schools holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is holding vaccine clinics on school campuses.

The clinics started Tuesday morning and will run through Thursday.

The school district hopes to allow students to get the vaccine, but anyone 12 or older can sign up for the free clinics.

The clinics Tuesday will be held at Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Lafayette, Dunbar, Tates Creek High Schools. There is also one at William Wells Brown Elementary.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Studies show it is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

If students 12 to 17 are getting vaccinated, a parent or guardian needs to fill out an online consent form or be present at the clinic.

Jordan Weter, Wild Health Director of Client Services, said when it comes to organizing these clinics, the companies focusing on education, incentives, and accessibility.

“We’ve seen that with some of these vaccine clinics that we’ve hosted at these high schools,” he said. “Just being a block away instead of two blocks away can make a huge difference, especially for people who aren’t as mobile or maybe they aren’t able to drive themselves further away.”

For more locations throughout the week and make an appointment at one, you can visit the FCPS website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
6-year-old taken to hospital after crash in Lexington, driver arrested
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
File image
Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Community says goodbye to Georgetown police officer
WATCH | Community says goodbye to Georgetown police officer
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
WATCH | KSP investigating officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
Sheena Johnson, 37.
Woman accused of setting neighbor’s home on fire says she was there to ‘cleanse this place’