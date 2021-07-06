Fayette County Public Schools holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is holding vaccine clinics on school campuses.

The clinics started Tuesday morning and will run through Thursday.

The school district hopes to allow students to get the vaccine, but anyone 12 or older can sign up for the free clinics.

The clinics Tuesday will be held at Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Lafayette, Dunbar, Tates Creek High Schools. There is also one at William Wells Brown Elementary.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Studies show it is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19.

If students 12 to 17 are getting vaccinated, a parent or guardian needs to fill out an online consent form or be present at the clinic.

Jordan Weter, Wild Health Director of Client Services, said when it comes to organizing these clinics, the companies focusing on education, incentives, and accessibility.

“We’ve seen that with some of these vaccine clinics that we’ve hosted at these high schools,” he said. “Just being a block away instead of two blocks away can make a huge difference, especially for people who aren’t as mobile or maybe they aren’t able to drive themselves further away.”

For more locations throughout the week and make an appointment at one, you can visit the FCPS website.

