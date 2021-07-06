FEMA extends federal assistance deadline for Kentuckians impacted by storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday Governor Beshear announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extended the deadline for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms under the Individual Assistance (IA) program to July 23rd.

“We are grateful that FEMA granted this extension because it will allow more Kentuckians to receive much-needed assistance following historic flooding in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “All eligible Kentuckians should take advantage of this service as soon as possible before the new July 23 deadline.”

Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the following 31 counties are eligible and encouraged to register: Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.

You should have the following information ready in order to register:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

A general description of disaster damage and losses.

