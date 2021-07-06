‘I’m sure he’s terrified right now’: Dog missing after car stolen outside Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog owner’s worst nightmare. When Suzanne Shaffar’s mother-in law ran inside the store for a quick 5-10 minute errand, she left the family’s one-year-old goldendoodle, Charlie, in the running car, so he wouldn’t get too hot. Then when she came out, the car and Charlie were both gone.

“We’ve had him about a year. He’s our COVID puppy, like most people got COVID puppies. I’m sure he’s terrified right now. He’s a very spoiled dog. He’s not been out on his own ever,” Shaffar said.

Her mother-in law was running errands with her daughter this morning. On the way home, they made a quick stop into a business on Industry Road.

“When they came out about 10:15, the car was gone,” Shaffar said.

This is Charlie:

He’s a 65-pound standard, white goldendoodle. He’s wearing two blue collars, one is an invisible fence shock collar with a sensor on it. The car is a golden Toyota Sienna, with license plate number 9611DV. Charlie is microchipped, and would probably come up to people if they called his name.

Shaffar says she doesn’t care about her car, she just wants their missing furry family member found safe.

“I hate to say it’s a nightmare, I know people have it way worse than we do, but it is kind of a nightmare for our family,” Shaffar said.

A police report has been filed, and friends and family of the Shaffar’s have been searching for Charlie on foot non-stop since he was stolen.

“We haven’t told my son yet, he’s seven. We really hope Charlie comes home before we have to tell him,” Shaffar said.

Shaffer says she is offering a reward for Charlie’s safe return, no questions asked.

