Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is what July is all about... steam and thunderstorm chances.

Over the next couple of days, that will be every word the truth. The heat will run up to around 85-90. Those numbers will happen outside of any thunderstorms. Any of the thunderstorms that develop will likely bring gusty winds and heavy downpours.

It is something that we will continue to deal with over the next few days. Until an actual front arrives on Thursday. It will bring our temperatures down under the rain and up everywhere else. Naturally, until it starts raining

The pattern is loaded with rain for the rest of the week.

Take care of each other.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.