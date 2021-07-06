Advertisement

Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 7 year-old Missouri boy won the fight against cancer, and now he is doing all that he can to help others.

Tripp Hughes got to ring a Kansas City Fire Department truck bell Sunday to celebrate his last chemo treatment pill.

“It’s just been a roller coaster,” Tripp said.

He had been fighting cancer since he was 4, and the little guy won. Tripp said he feels “amazing.”

For a recent birthday, he had the idea collect toys and cash for the hospital who helped him instead of getting gifts himself.

“They’re running low on toys, because they let the kids take some of the toys home with them, so we just want to help,” he said.

Krista Hughes, his mother, said friends and family have been asking what they can get him to celebrate.

“We knew he just didn’t need anything, and so from there I just kind of tumbled into what can we do to help give back?” she said.

Tripp and his friends have been able to donate more than 2,500 toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital and more than $6,000.

“Every time that we go there, they’re willing to give anything and everything we need for Tripp,” the mom said.

“I just hope this inspires other kids to do other helpful things,” Tripp said.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old taken to hospital after crash in Lexington, driver arrested
File image
Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash
Police said this is a complex investigation.
Victims identified in Lexington homicides
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident

Latest News

File image
Man bitten by neighbor’s escaped python in toilet
Tango will join “Sesame Street’s” 52nd season as both an animated character and a live-action...
On ‘Sesame Street,’ Elmo gets a puppy (cue adorableness)
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
Police are looking for the suspect.
One hospitalized after knife attack in Lexington