Lacatena, Cervantes first two Wildcats to play softball in Olympics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky softball signee Alexia Lacatena will represent Team Italy in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The team defended their title in the European Softball Championships this weekend. Lacatena is a native of Stanhope, New Jersey and is part of UK’s 2021 signing class, which ranked No. 9 in the nation.

Extra Innings Softball ranks her as the No. 37 player in the signing class for 2021. She was 2018 and 2019 First Team All Group 2 All-State.

She joins Brittany Cervantes as the first two Kentucky Wildcats to ever play softball in the Olympic games. Cervantes will be representing Team Mexico.

