Lacatena, Cervantes first two Wildcats to play softball in Olympics

She joins Brittany Cervantes as the first two Kentucky Wildcats to play softball in the Olympic games.
Two Wildcat softball players in the Tokyo Olympics.
Two Wildcat softball players in the Tokyo Olympics.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky softball signee Alexia Lacatena will represent Team Italy in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The team defended their title in the European Softball Championships this weekend. Lacatena is a native of Stanhope, New Jersey and is part of UK’s 2021 signing class, which ranked No. 9 in the nation.

Extra Innings Softball ranks her as the No. 37 player in the signing class for 2021. She was 2018 and 2019 First Team All Group 2 All-State.

She joins Brittany Cervantes as the first two Kentucky Wildcats to ever play softball in the Olympic games. Cervantes will be representing Team Mexico.

