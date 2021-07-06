Advertisement

Large police presence at central Kentucky hotel after officer-involved shooting

By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a large police presence outside a central Kentucky hotel.

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150 in Danville.

Kentucky State Police says the incident was an officer-involved shooting involving the Danville Police Department, but no other details are available right now.

We have seen the emergency management director, who also helps the coroner and has “coroner” written on the side of his SUV, but we’re not sure what role he is performing at the scene. We are trying to touch base with him.

Police do have the driveway up to the hotel blocked off. It’s a very busy area in Danville, marked by hotels, restaurants, a shopping center close by.

This is a developing story.

