Lexington restaurant enjoying return to some pre-pandemic normalcy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After making it through the pandemic, J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar in Lexington was able to host their first event in over a year with a 4th of July cookout.

According to co-owner Gwyn Everly, this holiday weekend was better than ever as their restaurant returned to some pre-pandemic normalcy, which she says is exciting to see after so many businesses struggled this past year.

“Everybody is ready to get out of the house and just be normal and that translates into more business for us,” Everly said. “So, we are so thankful for everybody that’s supported us through the pandemic, we’re so excited for the new people we’re going to meet and it’s just been nice to feel normal.”

Along with being excited about hosting their first event since the beginning of the pandemic, J. Render’s is also thrilled to announce they’ll be able to once again be open on Sundays.

“It’s July 18th, we’re going to have Enrique Gonzales playing jazz, we’re going to have our brunch and our Render’s bloody marry and it’s just going to be a good time,” Everly said.

And as they return to Sunday brunch, Everly says it wouldn’t have been possible without overcoming the hiring shortages that have impacted many businesses coming out of the pandemic.

“We have struggled to hire people, but we have finally got some great people part of the J. Render’s family now,” Everly said. “We just want to take it easy and kind of bring them into it slowly so that’s very exciting and we really have found some great people we’re so excited about that.”

And while J. Render’s has been able to hire more people recently, they are still looking for a few more employees, so if you are looking for a job you can apply in person at their location.

