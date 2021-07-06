Advertisement

Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime lawmaker from central Kentucky has passed away.

The Senate Majority Office announced the death of Republican State Senator Tom Buford of Nicholasville. He was 72 years old.

Buford had represented the 22nd District for the past 30 years. That consists of Jessamine, Garrard, Mercer, Washington and part of Fayette County.

WKYT Political Editor Bill Bryant says Buford was well-liked in Frankfort.

“Senator Buford saw a lot of changes in his more than 30 years in the state Senate. Political ones, he was obviously in the minority as a Republican in the 1990s and came to be in the majority. He always managed to work across the aisle and get along with people in both parties,” Bryant said.

In a statement, the Senate Majority Office said Buford’s wit, intellect and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him.

The cause of death is not known yet. Services are still pending.

