Multiple people taken to hospital after crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - First responders airlifted a 17-year-old boy from a bus crash on US-31 in Fulton County. He was just one of thirteen people taken to the hospital.

16 News Now followed this story all afternoon to break down the scary situation.

The majority of those who went to the hospital only had minor injuries, including the drivers of both vehicles.

The airlifted 17-year-old went to Memorial Hospital here in South Bend with unknown injuries, so we are paying close attention to any new details coming from that.

A 17-year-old girl with shoulder and hip pain after the crash, as well as nine other teens with scrapes and bruises, went to Woodlawn Hospital in Rochester to get checked out.

The 64-year-old driver of the bus and the 18-year-old driver of the car also went to Woodlawn for minor treatment before being released.

Around 1:10 in the afternoon, the driver of a Cadillac DTS crossed paths with the Ford 15-passenger bus on a tricky left turn trying to head north on US-31.

The pastor from a nearby church said he learned the teens are part of a church group traveling to a summer camp all the way from Kentucky.

He went in to help make sure people made it out of the bus after seeing it rolled over on the highway.

“We went over to help with some of the kids. They were teenagers in the bus that was on its side and when I first got over here they were hollering and pretty panicky to try and get out. We helped them get out and they were able to sit on the side of the road and get themselves together,” said Rochester Church of God Pastor Larry Pyeatt.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department indicated 15total people involved in the crash.

They cited the car driver with failure to yield.

Release from Fulton County Sheriff’s DePartment:

On Monday July 5th, 2021 at approximately 1:10 p.m.. a motor vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Hwy 31 at the intersection of Southway 31. Our initial crash investigation indicates the following:

Vehicle #1-(2008 Gold Cadillac DTS with Indiana registration) was traveling northbound on Old US 31 approaching US 31. V-1 stopped and crossed the southbound lane entering the crossover. V-1 then proceeded to cross the northbound lane and collided with V-2.V-1 was occupied by the driver.

Vehicle #2-(2018 White Ford 15 passenger bus with Kentucky registration) was traveling northbound on US 31. V-2 was occupied by the driver & 13 passengers.

D-1 Owen B. Hileman 18 years of age, Macy, Indiana Transported to Woodlawn Hospital where he was treated and released.

D-2- Darrell L. McCarty 64 years of age. Lexington, KY Transported to Woodlawn Hospital where he was treated and released.

Passenger in V-2. 17 year old male juvenile was transported by Samaritan to South Bend Memorial with unknown injuries.

Passenger in V-2 17 year old female juvenile was transported to Woodlawn Hospital for shoulder & hip pain.

D-1 was issued a citation for (Failure to Yield)

Assisting Agencies: Indiana State Police, Rochester Police Dept, Kewanna Marshal’s Office, Rochester Fire Dept., Liberty Township Fire Dept. Culver, Argos, Kosciusko Co. Miami Co. & Lutheran EMS

