Advertisement

Newly obtained Capitol riot bodycam shows badge, radio taken from officer

By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Justice released footage Tuesday used in a case against a New York man who faces crimes related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

According to the court documents, the DOJ says Thomas Sibick “participated in one of the worst assaults on the Capitol’s police defenders” by attacking DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. He faces five charges, including assault of an officer.

Footage from Fanone’s body camera shows Sibick ripping off Fanone’s badge and radio while other rioters are beating, tasing and robbing the officer. The video pauses at moments to identify the man officials said is Sibick as the items are stripped off Fanone.

Sibick took the officer’s items back to his home in New York and buried the badge.

Court documents also say that he lied to the FBI about his actions Jan. 6.

Fanone later collapsed unconscious and was hospitalized for his injuries. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and heart attack as a result.

The video is among those being used in court cases that have been released after media organizations, including parent company Gray Television, took legal action to obtain them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency vehicles have been seen most of the morning at the Super 8 off Highway 150...
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
6-year-old taken to hospital after crash in Lexington, driver arrested
41-year-old, Robert Kurtis Thomas dies following car accident
Teenager helps man in last moments of his life following fatal car accident
File image
Police: Man fleeing officers on motorcycle dies in crash
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Community says goodbye to Georgetown police officer
WATCH | Community says goodbye to Georgetown police officer
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
WATCH | KSP investigating officer-involved shooting at central Kentucky hotel
Fayette County Public Schools holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics
WATCH | Fayette County Public Schools holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Tropical Storm Elsa threatens search efforts in Surfside, Florida.
Elsa could complicate Florida condo search