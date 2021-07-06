One hospitalized after knife attack in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was hospitalized after a knife attack in Lexington.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on East High Street.

Officers said an argument between two people escalated. One of the people stabbed the other with a knife before running off.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital. Officers said the person is going to be okay.

Police are searching for the person responsible now.

