One hospitalized after knife attack in Lexington

Police are looking for the suspect.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was hospitalized after a knife attack in Lexington.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on East High Street.

Officers said an argument between two people escalated. One of the people stabbed the other with a knife before running off.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital. Officers said the person is going to be okay.

Police are searching for the person responsible now.

