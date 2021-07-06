Advertisement

Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy awarded after quick thinking saves man’s life

(WTVG)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy is being honored after his quick thinking turned out to be life saving on Monday.

Deputy Paul Campbell received the Life Saving and Meritorious Service Awards for his actions.

Monday Afternoon, the Deputy Campbell responded to a mental health crisis call. When he arrived to the area he found a man, who will remain unidentified, hanging from a tree minutes from death.

He was unable to lift the man high enough to remove him from the situation, so he instead had the man stand on his shoulders while a family member came to assist. The family member and Deputy Campbell worked together to cut the man from the tree, saving his life.

A Facebook post on the Perry County Sheriff’s Facebook page notes that Deputy Campbell also comforted the man as the two of them waited for help.

You can read the full Facebook post below:

